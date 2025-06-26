Visa shortlists Brighouse on list of 50 towns across the UK for a chance to win £20,000 for a community initiative

By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th Jun 2025, 14:00 BST

Brighouse has been shortlisted for the third edition of Let’s Celebrate Towns where winners receive £20,000 to fund a local community initiative.

Visa in collaboration with the British Retail Consortium (BRC) revealed the shortlist for the nationwide initiative designed to recognise towns building thriving local economies.

placeholder image
Towns from right across the UK have been shortlisted for their innovative projects.

Commercial Street. Photo: Jim Fittonplaceholder image
Commercial Street. Photo: Jim Fitton

Brighouse has been shortlisted in the Future Skills category alongside the likes of Farnbrough, Trowbridge and Nuneaton.

Next, a panel of judges comprising experts from across business and industry will review the entries across six categories to decide the final winners.

Ian Harvey, Head of the Institute of Place Management and a returning judge said: “It’s a real privilege to return as a judge for the Visa Let’s Celebrate Towns initiative.

"This competition is a powerful platform to share learning, celebrate success, and showcase the creativity and commitment of local government, businesses, and communities working to improve their towns across the UK. It is an honour to be involved.”

The six winning towns will be announced at an awards ceremony in July in Parliament, and each winner will receive £20,000 towards a new or ongoing community initiative.

Mandy Lamb, Managing Director, UK & Ireland, Visa, commented: “We’re excited to champion towns that are propelling local economic growth and prosperity in the UK, with the goal of unlocking even more potential in the future.

"This year of 'Let’s Celebrate Towns' has attracted a record number of entries, highlighting the passion and creativity in our communities.

"Anyone on the shortlist should feel immensely proud of their achievement.”

