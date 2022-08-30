Walkers from Halifax & Huddersfield IVC take a stroll on the outer edges of Calderdale
Walkers from Halifax & Huddersfield IVC could not resist a quick check in the roadside mirror at Portsmouth during their recent walk in Cliviger.
By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 6:30 pm
After setting off from Holme Chapel, they had climbed up to Thieveley Pike and over Heald Moor, to cross the road at Portsmouth, returning up the valley along lower level paths for drinks at The Ram.
IVC is a social group offering a range of local activities including walks, meals out, concerts and and theatre visits. For details visit halifaxhuddersfield.ivc.org.uk
