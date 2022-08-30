News you can trust since 1853
St Martin's Parish Church Charity Jigsaw Festival

13 pictures from this year's Brighouse Jigsaw Festival to raise money for local charities

The Brighouse Jigsaw Festival returned at the weekend with plenty of jigsaws for people to pick up and raise money for charity.

By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:01 pm

The event was to support disadvantaged and underprivileged children and young people in Calderdale and surrounding areas. Since the first Festival was held in 2012 over £100,000 has been donated to local charities.

Here are 13 pictures from this year’s event – can you spot anyone you know?

1. Jigsaw Festival

St Martin's Parish Church Charity Jigsaw Festival

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

2. Jigsaw Festival

St Martin's Parish Church Charity Jigsaw Festival

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

3. Jigsaw Festival

St Martin's Parish Church Charity Jigsaw Festival

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

4. Jigsaw Festival

St Martin's Parish Church Charity Jigsaw Festival

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

