13 pictures from this year's Brighouse Jigsaw Festival to raise money for local charities
The Brighouse Jigsaw Festival returned at the weekend with plenty of jigsaws for people to pick up and raise money for charity.
By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:01 pm
The event was to support disadvantaged and underprivileged children and young people in Calderdale and surrounding areas. Since the first Festival was held in 2012 over £100,000 has been donated to local charities.
Here are 13 pictures from this year’s event – can you spot anyone you know?
