“We remain committed to Todmorden’s transformation" - Update on Todmorden Town Deal Riverside Centre project

Plans to refurbish the Riverside Centre in Todmorden will no longer progress as part of the Town Deal investment programme.

The proposed Riverside Centre improvement scheme, led by Upper Calder Valley Renaissance (UCVR), was one of eight projects making up the £17.5 million UK Government-funded Todmorden Town Deal programme.

The Town Deal provides investment to drive long-term economic and productivity growth.

The project was originally approved by Todmorden Town Deal Board to promote economic growth by supporting the visitor economy, and to deliver an all-ability cycling track alongside plans to refurbish and modernise the pavilion building.

In line with similar projects across the country, the Riverside project faced significant cost pressures, so UCVR submitted an alternative proposal to Todmorden Town Deal Board, which was independently assessed.

The Board considered that key parts of the original project that would have enhanced the visitor economy, and therefore the economic benefits to the town, had been withdrawn.

The Board concluded that the Riverside project could no longer go ahead as part of the Todmorden Town Deal programme.

The funding that would have been used for the Riverside Centre will be reallocated to other projects in the Town Deal programme, to ensure no economic benefits from the original project will be lost.

Pam Warhurst, Chair of Todmorden Town Deal Board, said: “We know how disappointing the Board’s decision will be for Upper Calder Valley Renaissance.

"However, we have an agreed process in place to ensure all our projects meet the aims of the Todmorden Investment Plan within the funds available.

"Unfortunately, the project as resubmitted by UCVR did not meet these aims.”

Coun Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, added: “We know how hard UCVR has worked on its ambitious proposals for the Riverside Centre, and that this isn’t the news that those involved in the project want to hear.

“We remain committed to Todmorden’s transformation.

"Following Todmorden Town Deal Board’s decision, the council, as accountable body for the Town Deal programme, has discussed the issue with Government and we are reassured that funds can be retained for reallocation to other Town Deal projects, so the town will still benefit.”