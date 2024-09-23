The event was to mark the reopening of Sunnybank Playground in Mixenden, which has been enlarged and adapted to include new play equipment, shade and shelter from new trees, places to sit and rain gardens.

Those who came to take a look could enjoy fun at the park and across the rest of Mixenden including a pop-up skatepark, football, face-painting, rugby, archery, emergency services vehicles and basketball.

Head teacher of Ash Green Community Primary School in Mixenden, Mungo Sheppard, was among those who attended.

He posted on social media: “Wonderful turnout of literally hundreds of families using the new Sunnybank Road playground and then enjoying all the fantastic activities at the new Mixenden Urban Park.

"Fantastic new facilities for our Ash Green Primary community. Thank you to all who have made this possible!”

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

