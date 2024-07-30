West Yorkshire family events: All our pictures of family fun on Halifax's Savile Park Moor at Quad-Rebuild event

By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
Crowds enjoyed rides, stalls, games and more at a Halifax family fun day.

The event on Savile Park Moor on Saturday was organised by Quad-Rebuild – a charity which provides vital assistance to individuals who have suffered catastrophic life-changing spinal cord injuries, with a focus on rebuilding the injured persons lives, homes, their image and their future.

The day included children’s rides and activities; food stalls; live performances from singers, dancers, bands, and musicians; stunt shows; arts and crafts; and stalls.

Quard-Rebuild was founded Joe English, from Halifax, whose life was changed forever when the car he was travelling in veered off the road, flipped on to its side and crashed into the back of a parked vehicle.

The crash caused catastrophic spinal injuries and he is now confined to a wheelchair with no movement below his neck.

For more details about the charity, visit https://quad-rebuild.co.uk/

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, email [email protected].

Photos by Jim Fitton.

Quad-Rebuild summer fair at Savile Park Moor. From the left, Lottie Barlow, seven; Sam Barlow and Jack Barlow, four

Taylor Spark and Ava-Mae Cockcroft, three

Harry Greenwood has a go at stone carving in the West Riding Stone Carving Association tent

Quad-Rebuild summer fair at Savile Park Moor.

