What Calderdale councillors are being recommended to do about Halifax’s Shay stadium has been revealed.

A council cabinet meeting on March 17 will see two options on the table for the future of the stadium, which is home to Halifax Panters and FC Halifax Town.

They are a proposal from a working party of Halifax-based supporters that an independent, not-for-profit trust takes over ownership of the stadium, or a bid from Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy to buy the ground so the Giants can play there while a new stadium for his side was being built, before ownership of The Shay is offered back to FC Halifax Town and the Panthers.

Today is has been revealed that council officers are recommending the cabinet proceed with the proposals put forward by Ken Davy.

Calderdale Council says its officers have considered both proposals in the context of the council’s budget, current and future costs for the stadium and “securing best value for Calderdale residents”.

This option would require the council and the two professional clubs to commit towards initial investment for a Football Foundation grant that will provide for the replacement of the current pitch with a new hybrid pitch.

The council contribution towards the pitch replacement is likely to be in the region of £130,000.

The council says it already invests between £30,000 and £50,000 every year in pitch works.

The proposal makes provision for interest free loans to be made by Mr Davy to the two professional clubs to help meet the costs of the pitch replacement.

If Mr Davy’s proposals go ahead, the new hybrid pitch at the Shay would be constructed from summer 2025, to minimise the disruption to FC Halifax Town during the 2025/26 playing season and to prepare the ground for the relocation of the Huddersfield Giants in 2026.

Cabinet members will decide if either of the proposals should proceed.

Several Calderdale councillors say they have met with both parties but also want to hear what residents and the teams’ supporters think.

So they have arranged a drop-in session for Tuesday, March 11 so that people can have their say.

It will take place at The Old Library at Skircoat Green between 6pm and 8pm.

Councillor Mike Barnes, one of the Skircoat ward councillors, said: “Local councillors have met with both parties but we feel that it is important that local residents/individual supporters have the chance to have their say."

He said representatives from the interested parties will not be at the drop-in session but ward councillors will be there so that they can pass people’s views onto cabinet members ahead of the March 17 meeting.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said: “Although major financial pressures mean that it’s no longer possible for the council to continue the running of the Shay Stadium, we understand how important this facility is for people in the borough.

“We’re committed to securing a bright future for the stadium, with the many benefits that local sports teams bring to the borough.

"In discussing proposals for the Shay’s future, we want to ensure that we can provide a long-term solution that will inspire the proud clubs of FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers and support their on-field success.”