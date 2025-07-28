People should soon finally be able see signs that Halifax’s new swimming pool is on its way.

Councillors have been told that site set-up and enabling works for the massive project under North Bridge will begin next month.

Halifax has been without a pool since 2020, when the old pool on Skircoart Road shut at the start of the pandemic.

North Bridge Leisure Centre – where the new pool and leisure centre will be built – has also been shut for several years.

At a council meeting last week, concerns were raised about how long the project is taking.

Responding, senior councillors said efforts would soon be visible.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney said: “Site set-up and enabling works will begin during August – so you should see some work happening from next month.

An artist's impression of how the new Halifax leisure centre at North Bridge might look.

“The detailed technical design and costings are already under way and will be completed by November, at which point the construction dates will be confirmed.

“Construction will commence following approval of the technical design.”

Coun Courtney (Lab, Calder) said all were really keen to see the new leisure centre built.

Since the decision to build a new leisure centre was taken, the project has hit snags.

It was on hold for a year when inflation costs spiralled in autumn 2022 before being restarted with some cuts to what was planned.

The council plans to demolish the old swimming pool and clear the site for development, saying the 1960s building was beyond economic repair.