A new community hub and bigger nursery could open at what was a Halifax church.

A planning application has been submitted to Calderdale Council to transform St Hilda’s Church on Gibraltar Road.

The church shut last year, with more than 150 people gathering to celebrate the 113-year-old building.

There is already a pre-school using the building but, now the church has closed, the application is to officially change its use to a children’s nursery and community hub.

A supporting statement with the application says: “The day care nursery will expand to cover approximately one half of the ground floor.

"A staff room and further toilets are also proposed within the expanded area.

"A dedicated parking area is also proposed to the north of the building via an existing vehicular access.”

The statement also says: “In order to mitigate any potential noise impacts and the OFSTED requirement for child protection, a sensory garden has been provided,along with a play area to the west side of the building.

"A 2.1m high close boarded fence will be provided around this area.”

The nursery would operate between 9am and 3.30pm, Monday to Friday.

A maximum of 40 children would be present on site at any one time and the applicants anticipate there would be eight full-time staff and three part-time workers.

The building would provide community facilities, says the statement.

"The proposed scheme is considered to be an appropriate scheme for the continued sustainable use of this community building, in that it will ensure the viability of the building for community purposes which are entirely suitable to this building in this location,” it concludes.