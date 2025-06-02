Works start on new Bowling Pavilion and restoration of Edwardian Bandstand in Todmorden

Todmorden Town Deal is celebrating another milestone with building work now underway on the restoration of the Grade II Listed Bandstand and transformation of the Bowling Pavilion in Todmorden’s Centre Vale Park.

The re-development of the Bowling Pavilion and renovation of the Bandstand are key elements of a package of improvements to Centre Vale Park funded through Todmorden Town Deal’s £17.5M investment programme.

The Centre Vale Park project led by delivery partner, Todmorden Town Council, aims to develop opportunities for residents and visitors to improve their health and wellbeing and benefit from higher quality sports, leisure and recreation facilities in the park.

The re-development of the Bowling Pavilion and renovation of the Bandstand are key elements of a package of improvements to Centre Vale Park funded through Todmorden Town Deal’s £17.5M investment programme. Picture: Craig Shaw

The Grade II Listed Edwardian Bandstand in Centre Vale Park is one of only five surviving open fronted ‘theatre’ style Bandstands in the UK, remaining a highly visible and historic local landmark in the town for over a century.

Refurbishment will achieve a full restoration of the unique structure, securing its future for community use for performance, festivals and events throughout the year.

The redevelopment of the Bowling Pavilion will provide a brand new, modern, flexible and accessible base for the various community groups who are active in the park, including Todmorden Bowling Association, Todmorden in Bloom, Military Veterans, and Friends of Centre Vale Park.

Pam Warhurst, Chair, Todmorden Town Deal Board, said: “It’s fantastic to see works starting on these two wonderful projects which support the wider drive to develop a better Centre Vale Park for all.

"Improved leisure, sports and cultural facilities will provide more opportunities for showcasing local talent, elite sports and events, bringing people into the town and boosting trade to our local businesses and popular markets.

“I’m especially pleased to see the connection between an improved Centre Vale Park offer and our investment into both the new energy efficient hub for enterprise at Ferney Lee and a more sustainable, secure Fielden Hall, and I congratulate everyone involved.”

Mayor of Todmorden, Coun Susan Press, said: “These are really exciting times for Todmorden and it is great to see construction work finally start on both the Pavilion and Bandstand projects.

"In the next few months, we will see the new Bowls Pavilion take shape and the Bandstand deconstructed and rebuilt.

"In thanking all our partners for making this happen, I would specifically like to acknowledge grant support for the Bandstand from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, made possible by National Lottery players, and funds for both projects from the Town Deal.”

Community involvement is central to the projects underway in Centre Vale Park, and Todmorden Town Council has worked with specific groups based around both the Bandstand and the bowling pavilion projects including Todmorden Bowling Association and Todmorden Bandstand Group.

Lainy Hawksworth-Quill, Committee member, Todmorden Bowling Association and captain of Cheeky Blinders All Women Team, said: “It’s truly fantastic to see plans for our state of the art new bowling pavilion becoming a reality.

"The new building will provide a secure, affordable and sustainable home for the club’s busy match schedule, training and events enabling more people to take part and get involved.”

James Duffy, Todmorden Bandstand Group said: "Our group has been working on this project for almost six years now so it’s fantastic that the restoration is finally going to happen. We can’t wait to see the bandstand back in use."