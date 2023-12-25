News you can trust since 1853
Year in pictures: 24 pictures showcasing the top moments in Halifax and Calderdale in 2023

By Abigail Kellett
Published 25th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

From a TV show that showcased out wonderful area to millions all over the world to some of the fabulous events that took place across the borough this year.

Steven Lord shared this picture back in March of Calderdale Council workmen clearing the streets in Brighouse after snow covered the borough.

1. Snow

Steven Lord shared this picture back in March of Calderdale Council workmen clearing the streets in Brighouse after snow covered the borough. Photo: Steven Lord

Thousands of visitors flocked to see the Illuminated puppets in the Halifax Christmas Parade in November.

2. Halifax Christmas Parade

Thousands of visitors flocked to see the Illuminated puppets in the Halifax Christmas Parade in November. Photo: Tony Johnson

Back in April, FC Halifax Town welcomed Wrexham to The Shay. Nearly 8,000 fans packed into The Shay to see FC Halifax Town beat Wrexham.

3. FC Halifax Town v Wrexham

Back in April, FC Halifax Town welcomed Wrexham to The Shay. Nearly 8,000 fans packed into The Shay to see FC Halifax Town beat Wrexham. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

May saw the coronation of King Charles III. Many people gathered in The Piece Hall, Halifax to celebrate.

4. King Charles III coronation celebrations

May saw the coronation of King Charles III. Many people gathered in The Piece Hall, Halifax to celebrate. Photo: Jim Fitton

