Pet memorial Christmas tree helping Calderdale's needy pets

Pet owners in Calderdale are invited to remember their beloved cats and dogs at Christmas – and raise money for charity.

Shearbridge Veterinary Centre has placed a Christmas tree in reception of its two surgeries in Queensbury and Hipperholme where owners can write their pet’s name on hanging decorations with a special message.

Receptionists Julie Sutcliffe (left) and Lucy Bashforth with the memorial tree

For every pet that is honoured, the practice is donating £1 to two local charities – and already £90 has been raised.

Shearbridge Vets receptionist Julie Sutcliffe and Lucy Bashforth are also inviting donations from clients bringing their pets to the practice by wearing Christmas jumpers.

All the money donated will go to Knine & Kitty Care, a charity in Bradford and Halifax, and Lurcher Link, a Queensbury charity.

Knine & Kitty Care helps stray cats and dog to find both foster and permanent new homes after they are neutered and vaccinated.

Lurcher Link fosters lost or abandoned lurchers or lurcher-type dogs, before trying to rehome them.

Last year, the appeal raised £218 to split between for the two charities.

Receptionist Julie said: “The memory tree is again proving popular with owners who have lost their beloved pets, especially as Christmas is an poignant time and people want to honour their pets.

“They are welcome to write a message on the decoration, as well as their pet’s name, which makes it very personal and even more special.”

Sarah added: “Both charities do excellent work in the community for pets in need so we wanted to support them. We have raised money for them in the past and it has been well received by clients.

“We’re not sure how much we will raise, but with the support of our generous clients, we hope it will be a good amount.”

