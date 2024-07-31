Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A petition with more than 2,500 signatures against the closure of Elland tip has been presented to a meeting of Calderdale Council.

The petition called for “a full council debate to discuss alternative options with regards the decision to include in the recently-approved budget, savings that might lead to the permanent closure of the household waste and recycling centre at Elland”.

Speaking at the meeting, leader of Calderdale Liberal Democrat Group, Coun Paul Bellenger (Greetland and Stainland), argued the permanent closure of Elland tip would lead to increased journeys and congestion around the other tips in Halifax and Brighouse.

He said: “Not only would this cause congestion but it would also make a mockery out of our air quality strategy by creating longer vehicle journeys for people and of course creating queues of people waiting to get into the Halifax and Brighouse recycling centres.

Elland tip

“The recent Labour budget saving proposal was to include the closure of Elland recycling centre. This would make a small saving of £150,000 per year, however its closure would come at a cost of £50,000 in administration fees.”

He added there has been an increase in fly tipping when Elland tip has been closed in the past, and clearing the waste typically costs the council £320 for two staff using a van to spend two hours tidying up.

"We only need to see an extra two fly tips a week for that to equate to over £30,000 per year to remove,” he said.

“Sometimes a small saving could end up becoming more costly – this has the markings of doing just that.”

A Liberal Democrat petition organised by Coun Paul Bellenger was presented to Calderdale Council on Wednesday, July 24, calling for alternative options to the potential closure of Elland Household Waste and Recycling Centre to be considered.

Coun Bellenger also said the planned increase in housing across Elland, Greetland, Stainland and other parts of Calderdale would increase the usage of other sites further if the Elland site closed.

Deputy leader of Calderdale Conservatives, Coun Howard Blagbrough (Brighouse) said the petition demonstrated “it is extremely clear that people want and need to use these facilities in their local areas”.

He added: “I would urge you to listen to the people that voted us into power in this building, especially when we are looking towards the local plan and additional houses in all the borough.”

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden), said no decision has been made to permanently close the Elland site, and that a further discussion will take place following a report of the permit scheme currently in place.

Regarding fly tipping, Coun Durrans said it is a serious “criminal activity within our borough”, but that there was no evidence to suggest the closure or congestion of a tip would lead to an increase in fly tipping.

Coun Durrans added: “These decisions are never easy to make. We are dealing with really stringent budgets and sadly, sometimes decisions are difficult but I just wanted to reassure you that, at this point, that decision has not been taken.”

The petition had called for alternative options to potential closure to be explored, including closing all Calderdale's waste centres two days mid-week to make the savings but keeping them all, including Elland, open the rest of the time.