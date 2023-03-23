Craig Whittaker announced earlier this week that he will step down as the Calder Valley’s MP after the next general election.

The Conservative politician revealed on Tuesday he will not contest the seat when voters are next ask to have their say.

He has been in the post for 13 years – and has seen several leaders come and go, as well as been at the centre of several controversies.

Mr Whittaker started out in politics as a parish councillor in Heptonstall before serving as a Calderdale councillor and then was elected an MP in 2010.

Mr Whittaker is the only Calder Valley MP to have served four terms and, depending on when the next General Election is called, may become the MP who has served the Calder Valley the longest.

"A lot of people talk about levelling up, and it is fantastic what an example the constituency has become,” he said.

"Around £1.1 billion has been spent in Calder Valley, including infrastructure and support during the pandemic.

"The many projects I’m proud to have lobbied for and knocked on many doors in Whitehall to secure include a much needed £128 million in flood infrastructure spend which continues; £196.4 million for healthcare – including the massive ongoing hospital reconfiguration; £42.9 million for our towns; and the active evaluation of a massive programme of school rebuilding.”

Mr Whittaker even took his campaign for school rebuilding to the top of Todmorden High School, staging a rooftop protest back in 2019 after it and Calder High were not included in the Priority Schools Building Programme.

Both schools and several more in the Calder Valley have since been pledged Government funding for their buildings.

In 2020, he was severely criticised for making claims about BAME people “not taking the pandemic seriously” and in 2012, argued against legalising same sex-marriage on the basis it could lead to successive governments supporting polygamy or "three-way marriages”.

He has held several posts in the Royal Household – HM Lord Commissioner of the Treasury, Vice Chamberlain, Treasurer of His Majesty’s Household and Deputy Chief Whip.

Whips are appointed by each party to help organise their party's contribution to parliamentary business.

One of their responsibilities is making sure the maximum number of their party members vote, and vote the way their party wants.

