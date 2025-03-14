Calderdale Labour Party has spoken of how missed a Halifax councillor who has stepped down will be.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported by the Courier earlier today, Skircoat ward member Mike Barnes has announced he is resigning from his post, sparking a by-election.

His announcement on social media did not include any details for his resignation, other than it has “nothing to do with the national Labour Party” and he will remain a member of the party, continuing to campaign for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale Labour Party thanked him for his years of service, and said the reasons he is stepping down will remain personal to him.

Councillor Mike Barnes has resigned from Calderdale Council

"First elected in 2019, before securing his second election in 2023, he would often joke with his fellow ward members about the size of his majority!” said Calderdale Labour Party.

"His sense of humour was a key theme throughout his time as a councillor, and he would often make sure that remained core to all he did.

"In his over six years as a councillor, he has served across many scrutiny boards, not least of which is his work being an advocate for Calderdale on the West Yorkshire Combined Authority scrutiny committee, Yorkshire Purchasing Organisation and the Adults Health and Social Care Scrutiny Board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has always had a keen eye for numbers, and brought his extensive experience from working in a corporate environment into his role as a councillor.

"Mike has always, first and foremost, been committed to his residents. A resident of Skircoat for many years himself, he makes sure to have the best interests of all residents of Skircoat at the forefront of his mind in everything he does.

"If anything, his decision remains an extension of that.

"One of his huge successes, alongside residents, has been his part in bringing The Old Library in Skircoat into community use.

"Mike has always been incredibly principled, firmly standing up for his beliefs and challenging injustice as he sees it. For many years, he has not taken the councillor allowance increase and encouraged others to do the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His work in scrutiny, out on the doors campaigning and internally within the Labour Party has always been led by his strong sense of morality.

"Mike will be sorely missed by his residents and by his colleagues across the council.”