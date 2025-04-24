Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Calder Valley’s MP has shared his thoughts after the Supreme Court’s definition of a woman ruling.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judges at the UK Supreme Court ruled unanimously last week that a woman is defined by biological sex under equalities law.

They said the ruling should not be seen as a triumph of one side over the other, and stressed that the law still gives protection against discrimination to transgender people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour MP Josh Fenton-Glynn yesterday released a statement on the judgement.

MP for the Calder Valley Josh Fenton-Glynn

He said he cares deeply about human rights and is proud to stand as an ally with women and the trans community.

"The Supreme Court ruling last week sought to clarify what is meant by ‘sex’ within the Equality Act,” he said.

"It is important the meaning of the words in our laws are clear so that they can be applied and understood in everyday life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The conclusion of the court was the current law only works if sex is taken to mean biological sex, with additional protections against discrimination on the grounds of gender reassignment.

"Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of how they are perceived to express their gender. And following this judgement I fully understand the anxiety many of our trans friends and neighbours feel. Because clearly a vulnerable community will be impacted, something the court recognised.

"Specific focus was given in the judgement to disparity in legal protections given to those with and without a gender recognition certificate.

"I want to see the Labour government live up to our manifesto commitments to end trans conversion therapy and simplify the gender recognition process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will continue to work for improved services for everyone including healthcare for women, gender affirming healthcare, and a reformed gender recognition service.

"We must work towards providing services in a way that does not cause fear or hurt to anyone.”

The judges ruled that when the term "woman" is used in the Equality Act it means a biological woman, and "sex" means biological sex.

The Supreme Court judgement has led to many public bodies and organisations reviewing their gender policies.