'Much needed’ affordable homes could be built on land by Brighouse school

Seven new affordable homes could be built in Brighouse if proposals to dispose of “under-utilised” land are approved by Calderdale Council’s cabinet.

Cabinet members will consider approving the sale of council-owned land close to St Andrew’s Junior School in Brighouse, for construction of new affordable homes.

The land is currently occupied by an empty bungalow which was once home to the school’s former caretaker.

To the rear of the property there is a plot of “under-utilised, poor quality land”.

If proposals are agreed, the bungalow would be demolished and seven new affordable homes would be built in its place by registered housing provider, Connect Housing.

There are 383 households registered on the lettings system KeyChoice, who are waiting for an affordable home in Brighouse.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and resources, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “Providing good quality, affordable homes is a priority for the council and this site offers the opportunity to deliver much needed properties in this sought after area.

"We have a target to deliver 193 new affordable homes in the borough each year, and we’re committed to identifying suitable land to support this and help to meet the needs of local residents.”

Connect Housing has worked with Calderdale Council to deliver housing developments on a number of sites in the borough, most recently at Westholme Road in Pellon.

This development included properties specifically adapted for local families.

Connect worked with the council’s accessible homes team to incorporate the required adaptations to meet the needs of the families identified.

There is high demand for accessible homes in the Brighouse area and this development would offer another opportunity to provide adapted homes which would support older and/or disabled people to live independently.

The site close to St Andrew’s Junior School is well situated for local facilities and employment opportunities, within walking distance of Brighouse town centre, as well as parks and green spaces.

The cabinet meeting will take place on Monday, February 10 at Halifax Town Hall, starting at 6pm.

