‘Nothing about us without us’: getting welfare reform right

Now the dust has settled slightly I wanted to take some time to reflect on what happened in the welfare reform debate earlier this month – where we are, and what the road ahead holds.

The government brought forward proposals aimed at reforming benefits including Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment (PIP). Some measures were positive – such as uplifting the main rate of Universal Credit above inflation for the next 4 years, rebalanced by reducing the health element so people aren’t forced to define themselves as incapable of work to qualify. Other positive points included the ‘right to try’ work without risking losing benefits; and exemptions from reassessment for people with severe lifelong conditions and those in end-of-life care.

I was concerned about the bill because of changes to PIP, a benefit aimed at meeting extra costs of living with a disability. It was proposed to change the bar for claiming it, so that a minimum score of 4 points would be needed on one of the tests people face for their level of disability. Being unable to use the toilet or pull up your trousers unaided would score less than 4 points.

Getting benefits right is important to me. I have worked for several anti-poverty charities and trade unions; and before becoming an MP I was the Cabinet member for Adult Services in Calderdale. In my first speech in parliament last year I said, ‘I have always believed in getting benefits right, in supporting people into work rather than punishing them for not being able to find work, and in supporting with dignity those who simply cannot work.’ I stand by those words, and that is why alongside colleagues I could not support the changes to PIP.

Josh Fenton-Glynn MP speaking in Parliament

In politics, there are always differing approaches to getting things done. But what matters to me most is what makes the greatest difference for my constituents. Along with colleagues I’d spent weeks raising concerns in a constructive way behind the scenes in letters to ministers, the PM and the Chief Whip. As a last resort over 100 MPs signed a reasoned amendment, a type of motion used in Parliament that can stop a bill passing.

As the Bill came to a crucial vote the reasoned amendment helped secure changes from ministers including an assurance existing PIP claimants would retain the benefit and right to be assessed on the criteria they were originally assessed on, something I asked for in the House of Commons debate. At the last minute ministers agreed to remove the clause on the 4-point daily living requirement. Minister Sir Stephen Timms will now work with disabled people and organisations to co-produce a clear, fair set of future criteria. Co-production means involving people in shared decision-making, and no changes will be made until that work is complete.

As an MP the most important thing you can offer is your vote. Having secured significant improvements by threatening to withdraw my vote, I believed it was the right thing to then support improved legislation. It would be easy to oppose any welfare changes, but no one wants to defend the current system as it stands. To be the most effective voice for Calder Valley it’s important to show that if I fight for things to be changed and they are, I can be relied on to support them. If not, my concerns would be less likely to be listened to again.