Calderdale Labour have issued a response after the reduction in the council’s winter service prompted a backlash from residents across the borough.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Labour-run Calderdale Council announced recently that fewer roads would be gritted this winter in an attempt to cut £300,000 from the winter budget.

The announcement, and subsequent list of roads that now won’t be gritted, caused anger among residents whose addresses appeared on the list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Calderdale Labour have issued a statement clarifying their position.

A snow plough and gritter in Mill Bank.

It reads: “Due to the amount of attention generated online by the recent changes to Calderdale Council’s winter service, we would like to clarify and explain our position.

"First of all, it’s important to stress that our council will still grit just under half of Calderdale’s roads as a precaution. This equates to 511km of road.

"This means all routes which are well used, which provide access to community facilities such as hospitals, schools and town centres, and roads which are needed by emergency services will still be gritted as a precaution if snow or icy weather is forecast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some roads previously gritted as a precaution, will now be gritted after continuous icy or snowy weather lasting three days, if it is forecast to continue a further three days, after higher priority roads have been completed.

"Therefore, it’s fair to say some information shared online has been a little misleading to state these roads have been removed from the gritting programme completely.

"We must stress that safety is the number one priority for our winter service team, and the changes made to the precautionary gritting programme were made after extensive risk analysis.

"We have to be honest and say the decision to make savings was agreed by Councillors because Calderdale Council - like every other council in the country - is facing unprecedented financial pressures. Over the past 14 years, under the Conservative government, we have had to make savings of £132million, even though our costs have risen sharply. This has put us in an exceptionally difficult position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"None of our Councillors want to see a reduction in services, but we are acutely aware that we have a duty to protect the most vulnerable children and adults in Calderdale, and therefore council services which support them must be prioritised. This means savings must be found elsewhere.

"Secondly, we would like to provide some clarity about Calderdale Council’s salt barn, which was purchased two years ago to protect our salt stocks from the elements, and ensure we are following national guidance.

"So far, the salt barn has:cut down on wastage, Improved efficiency because dry salt provides better coverage than wet salt and reduced costs.

"So, we are pleased to report the investment has been a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Finally, we would like to recognise the incredible hard work and dedication of our winter service team, who work around the clock, every winter, in the harshest of conditions.

"Their hard work never goes unnoticed.

"In the current financial climate, it is all too easy for opposing political parties to stir up anger and discontent in our communities for their own political gain.”