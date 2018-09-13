Why scaffolding has appeared around Halifax borough market

Scaffolding has appeared around Halifax Borough Market as Calderdale Council prepares to carry out this work.

The next stage of roof refurbishment project has begun with scaffolding going up this week before repairs and improvements are made to the section of the building above Market Street.

Over £500,000 is being invested in this phase of roof works, which will cover the entire Market Street façade.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Councillor Barry Collins, said: “Work is continuing to ensure that Halifax Borough Market is fit for purpose and we can make the most of its beautiful heritage aspects.

“While work is taking place we’re doing all we can to ensure that trading can carry on as normal, with measures being put in place to limit disruption.

“The vast and ambitious programme of improvement work at the Borough Market is not limited to the fabric of the building; we’re also looking at a number of exciting options to attract new visitors to the market and ways to bring the unique ‘Streets in the Sky’ back into use.”

The work aims to make the building wind and water tight and preserve the fabric of the Grade II listed Market Hall.

The project is set to include the repair of chimney stacks, re –roofing, repairs to gutters and pipes, refurbishment of all windows (including redecoration inside and out) as well as repointing and timber repairs.

The base of the scaffolding is being installed on Sundays throughout September to minimise disruption to traders and shoppers, while the upper levels will be put in place during normal working hours.