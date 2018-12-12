Property firm treats young patients at Calderdale Royal Hospital to their Christmas wishes

Young patients in Calderdale have had their Christmas wishes fulfilled after a property firm played Santa and donated scores of gifts.

Property development company, ALB North, have brightened up the festive season for children receiving treatment at Calderdale Royal Hospital.

It is the third year that kind-hearted colleagues from ALB have provided Christmas presents for hospitals around the UK, but this is a first for the Calderdale children's ward.

Patients and staff gave ALB North a Santa wish list - and the company did not disappoint.

A van load of presents was handed over to the children’s hospital, with TVs, XBox 360 games, Lol dolls, baby toys, craft sets, Rubik’s cubes and games including Connect4, Uno, Frustration and Guess Who being amongst the gifts putting a smile on the youngsters’ faces, on Tuesday, December 11.

The presents were delivered by company director, Arran Bailey.

Arran said: “After the success of previous years’ pledges of gifts, I knew it was something that we wanted to repeat.

"As a small and dynamic business, we appreciate the investment that people have made into our business and we felt it important to give back to good causes in the region.

"ALB North get involved with lots of charity and community projects, but with this one involving sick children it is something very close to our hearts, having young children ourselves.

“It makes us realise how lucky we are to have our health and that not everybody gets to be at home for Christmas with their families.

"Hopefully the toys and games we have donated will make these children's stay in hospital that much more comfortable and enjoyable.”

