Relive this year's Tour de Yorkshire as Halifax is revealed as host town for 2019 race

Halifax could soon see more spectacular images like this again after it was confirmed the town will be a host venue for the Tour de Yorkshire 2019.

Tour de Yorkshire to make a spectacular return to Halifax

Next year's race will take place between May 2-5 and the 2019 edition has been upgraded to HC status by cycling’s world governing body the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) – the highest category possible for a multi-day race outside of the UCI WorldTour.

At the press conference in Leeds, Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive Sir Gary Verity revealed the other host venues will be Barnsley, Bedale, Bridlington, Doncaster, Leeds, Scarborough and Selby.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “It’s always exciting to unveil the host towns for the Tour de Yorkshire and this year is no exception.”

Thousands gathered at a sunny Piece Hall this year to see the likes of Mark Cavendish and Greg van Avermaet embark on stage four of the Tour de Yorkshire 2018.

The gruelling route, aptly named ‘The Yorkshire Terrier’, took the riders through North Yorkshire before descending towards Leeds for a Headrow finale.

Councillor Tim Swift, the Leader of Calderdale Council, said: “I’m delighted that Halifax will host a start or finish of the Tour de Yorkshire for the second year running.

“Every year the Tour de Yorkshire grows in popularity and it’s a real testament to Calderdale’s appeal as a cycling destination that Halifax will once again be a host town.

“The Piece Hall provided an incredible backdrop to 2018’s race and the support that spectators gave to the riders was fantastic.

“I’d like to thank the businesses that decorated the route and everyone who came along and made the event in Calderdale so memorable last year – I’m sure they’ve really contributed to us being selected again.

“We’ll now look forward to the full route announcement in December and hope that many other villages and towns in Calderdale play a big part in the race in 2019.”

Next year’s Tour will once again see the return of the Tour de Yorkshire Ride sportive and give the chance for Tour Makers to volunteer on the race route and help welcome the millions of spectators.

This year's race passed through the town centre, leaving the Piece Hall, greeting crowds at Broad Street Plaza before racing out onto Free School Lane before the race kicked off at King Cross.

