Search and Rescue Team helps evacuate dog walker who had fallen on a steep muddy slope

Volunteers for the Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team (CVSRT) were called to assist with the evacuation of a dog walker who had fallen on a steep slope in Todmorden.

At 4.31pm yesterday (Monday), the team received a request from Yorkshire Ambulance Service to assist with the evacuation of a lady who had fallen on a steep muddy slope whilst dog walking at Centre Vale Park in Todmorden.

A local YAS Rapid Response Vehicle was first on-scene and called for back up.

Once on-scene, a CVSRT doctor worked along side the ambulance crew to administer pain relief and splinted the casualty’s injured leg and then packaged her in a winter casualty bag.

The lady was then transferred a short distance on a stretcher by the team to the ambulance for further treatment and onward journey to hospital.

The duration of the incident was two hours and four minutes.

