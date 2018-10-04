Social media success as Todmorden’s high street award bid continues

People in Todmorden and beyond have been taking to social media to show their support for the town’s Great British High Street Award campaign.

Burnley Road was announced as one of the shortlisted locations earlier this month and since then members of the local community have been getting behind the campaign and spreading the word.

Angela Richards, of Todconnect, said: “It’s quite surprising.

“I think at the moment we have the most social media hits and the most votes.

“We have got a bit of a social media strategy and as we have gone along people are getting more excited!”

In a bid to be crowned the winner, Business Network Todconnect has been experimenting with social media.

“We have started doing little videos and getting everyone involved,” Angela said.

“I think that’s what the judges want to see, to make use of social media and not just tweeting. Local businesses have been benefiting from the social media voting as people have been tweeting their favourite Todmorden coffee shop or market stall and it’s been giving them some promotion.”

As well as focusing on getting as many people as possible to vote, Todconnect and businesses on the high street are preparing for the judges visit on October 18.

Todmorden is up for the Rising Star award which is for towns that are making improvements both for the community and the high street environment.

There are two elements to the judging. Judges from the Great British High Street Awards will visit the town and their thoughts will make up 70 per cent of the vote. The rest is taken from the amount of support received through social media, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Twitter user Sophie Michelena is one of many people to tweet her support for the bid and said: “I am supporting the wonderful #Todmorden aka Tod for the Great British High St Rising Star award! #MYHIGHSTREET #GBHSTodmorden.”

To vote on Twitter, tweet your support for #Todmorden using the hashtags #MYHIGHSTREET and #GBHSTodmorden. For Facebook follow Todconnect and post your support to them by using the same hashtags as above. To vote on Instagram, post your support using the hashtags.

