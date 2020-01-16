Take a look inside transformed station building in Mytholmroyd

The community group has been looking to transform the building, built in 1871, for more than a decade after it stood derelict and unused for 30 years.
After nearly thirteen years of persistence on the part of the volunteers of Mytholmroyd Station Partnership, the former station building in the village is open to show members of the local community what has been achieved.
