This is where you can create a Quality Street tin of just your favourites

Christmas 2018 will mark the first time in history that Quality Street lovers can open their festive tin to find an entirely unique selection, all of their own choosing.

A partnership will see pick and mix stations land in 11 John Lewis stores throughout the country where shoppers can create a very special bespoke assortment of their Quality Street favourites.

Choosing at least three different sweets, you will be able to fill a tin that’s big on your favourites whether that’s the toffee penny, the green triangle or any one of the 12 delicious sweets in this year’s assortment.

The pick and mix tins will go on sale from next month across the country with visitors to John Lewis’s Oxford Street store, from this Friday, having the chance to create a pick and mix tin with an extra custom option.

Debbie Bowen, Senior Brand Manager for Quality Street said: “Everybody’s got a favourite Quality Street sweet and an opinion on which is the best, so providing a pick and mix option, for the very first time, could spell the end of that particular Christmas debate.

“This is a very exciting move for us and for Quality Street. We’ve been part of Christmas for more than 80 years and over that time we have had so many requests from people for a chance to create their own bespoke tin! It’s finally here and we’re delighted.”

The John Lewis announcement follows the launch of this year’s full Quality Street range which includes the classic tin, tub and, in another first for 2018, an advent calendar which means Quality Street can be with you throughout the festive season, right up until the big day.

The advent calendar will feature every Quality Street sweet twice in a completely random order meaning no two calendars are the same. The range also includes the giant Purple One and giant Strawberry Delight novelties, each containing the individual sweets themselves.

This year’s Quality Street tubs and tins are on sale now at retailers throughout across the country while the pick and mix option, priced at £12, will be available in John Lewis from 21st September at Oxford Street and from October at the following stores; Bluewater, Cambridge, Cheadle, Cribbs Causeway, Glasgow, High Wycombe, Kingston-Upon-Thames, Liverpool, Trafford and White City.

Quality Street was first introduced in 1936 in Halifax, West Yorkshire by Harold Mackintosh. Harold was the son of John and Violet Mackintosh who created the Toffee Deluxe as a standalone product earlier in the 20th century.

Named after the J M Barrie play, Quality Street is still manufactured in Halifax to this day and the Nestlé factory produces more than 10 million sweets every single day in the run up to Christmas.