Drivers face five weeks of festive season roadworks through Sowerby Bridge

Drivers through parts of Sowerby Bridge will face diversions and disruption as major gas works are taking place up to Christmas.

The North of England's gas distributer, Northern Gas Networks (NGN), will be investing £95,000 to upgrade to the gas distribution network in the Albert Road area of Sowerby Bridge.



The project is part of NGN's ongoing investment in the gas infrastructure in the area. Engineers from NGN will be replacing ageing metal gas pipes with more durable alternatives; helping to ensure customers can continue to heat their homes and businesses for years to come.

The project, which will begin on Monday, November 11 and last for approximately five weeks, has been carefully planned in conjunction with Calderdale Council to minimise the disruption for residents, the local school and road users.

The works will begin outside Trinity Academy Sowerby Bridge, on Albert Road and continue along the road towards Beech Street.

To ensure the safety of NGN's teams and members of the public during the project a road closure will be in place from Monday, November 11 to Friday, December 20 on Albert Road, from the junction of Beech Road to Trinity Academy Sowerby Bridge.

Side roads at junctions with Albert Road will also be closed as the job progresses. In order to minimise disruption, NGN will stagger road closures on Milton Avenue, Clay Street (on both sides of Albert Road), Princess Street, Villa Street and Victoria Avenue as the work progresses.

Temporary two-way traffic lights will also be in place at the junction of Albert Road and Beech Road from Monday, December 9 until the Friday, December 9 to ensure the safe flow of traffic.

Access to Albert Road will be maintained for residents and the school via Burnley Road throughout the duration of the project.

It's expected that journey times will be increased during the project so all motorists and commuters are advised to leave extra time for their journeys, and to use alternative routes where possible.

Chris Nevison, Business Operations Lead for Pennines at Northern Gas Networks, said: "Minimising the impact of road works on our customers, while carrying out our works safely is our top priority.

"We have worked closely with Calderdale Council, residents and Trinity Academy Sowerby Bridge to plan this essential work, which will ensure that we can continue to provide a safe and reliable gas supply to heat homes and businesses in the area for years to come.

"We would like to thank all our customers for their patience whilst we carry out this essential upgrade work and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

NGN's Customer Care Team have been door knocking residents to make them aware of the work and will be on site during the project to answer any questions.

On-site signage will advise motorists of the work taking place.

For further information about the project please contact NGN's Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.

