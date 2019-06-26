Four people taken to hospital after serious crash on major Halifax road

Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash on a major Halifax road.

Godley Road is now reopen after a silver Subaru crashed into the bridge at the junction with Godley Branch Road last night.

Police were called at 11.18pm. One person is understood to have suffered serious injuries.

Godley Road was closed at the Stump Cross junction.

Calerdale Council said in a tweet the road is likely to remain closed throughout the morning.

Bus operator Arriva Yorkshire said the 255 bus would be terminating at Hipperholme due to the incident.

First West Yorkshire has resumed its services back to normal routes adding there could be "delays up to 42 minutes on some journeys."

