Overturned lorry causing severe delays over 90 minutes on the M62 after Ainley Top crash

An overturned vehicle is starting to cause serious delays on the M62 this afternoon.

The crash has happened on the eastbound carriageway between junction 24 and 25.

A spokesperson for Highway England said: “The M62 eastbound in West Yorkshire is currently experiencing severe delays of over 90 mins (1 and a half hours) due to a collision closing three (of 4) lanes between junction 24 (Huddersfield Halifax A629) and junction 25 (Brighouse Dewsbury A644).

“All emergency services are on scene assisting in clearing the road. There is slow traffic from junction 22 (Saddleworth A672). The delays are not helped by a broken down vehicle closing two lanes within junction 23 (Huddersfield A640).

“Road users intending on travelling eastbound on the M62 between Manchester and Leeds are urged to allow additional time for their journey and consider alternative routes (if possible).”

West Yorkshire Police’s contact management centre has said via Twitter: “Please avoid the M62 heading east bound past Junction 23 and onwards from Huddersfield. There has been a road traffic collision and we are on route. Please use an alternative route.”

Highways England has confirmed that lanes 2 and 3 are closed due to a road traffic collision. Paramedics, traffic officers and emergency services are currently on the scene



Highways England has advised motorists to avoid the area if possible as there is heavy congestion

