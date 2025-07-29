561/562 buses: Drivers and buses divert due to daytime road closure through Barkisland
Scammonden Road is closed for road resurfacing from 9am to 5pm until August 8.
The road will be closed from its junction with Saddleworth Road to Greetland Road for a distance of approximately 485 metres.
The alternative route for drivers is via Saddleworth Road, Rishworth Road, Stainland Road, Greetland Road and vice versa.
Some bus services will be affected during the closure.
Team Pennine said: “Due to road resurfacing in Barkisland Scammonden road we will be diverting the 561/562 from 9am till 5pm each day until August 8.
“Stops missed: Cricket club, Stainland Road Stonelea, Cricket club, Scammonden Road Primary School, Scammonden RD Greetland Road.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”