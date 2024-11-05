A58 and M62 closures: 10 for Halifax drivers to avoid over the next fortnight

Calderdale's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9pm November 4 to 5am November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for barrier/ fence repairs.

• M62, from 8pm November 5 to 5am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for carriageway repair works.

• M62, from 8pm November 5 to 6am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, slip road and lane closure for white lining/ road markings, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm November 6 to 5am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for carriageway repair works.

• M62, from 8pm November 8 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M62, from 8pm November 11 to 5am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 21 to junction 23, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A58, from 8pm November 14 to 6am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, slip road and lane closure for carriageway repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm November 15 to 5am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closure for barrier repairs work.

• M62, from 8pm November 17 to 5am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 24 to junction 25, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 10pm November 18 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.