A58 and M62 closures: Two for Halifax drivers to be aware of heading into the New Year
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A58, from 8pm November 14 2024 to 6am January 25 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, carriageway closure, slip road and lane closure for carriageway repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• M62, from 9pm January 3 to 5am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 24, Lane closure for barrier/fence safety repair.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.