A58 and M62 road closures: four for Calderdale drivers over the next fortnight
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A58, from 8pm September 2 to 6am October 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 26, carriageway closures and lane closures for carriageway improvement works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M62, from 9pm September 26 to 5am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.
• M62, from 9pm September 26 to 5am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.
• M62, from 9pm September 27 to 5am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for barrier repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
