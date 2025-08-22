A629 canal bridge now fully open to traffic after works to address defects are complete
The new link bridge, which is part of the A629 project, opened last spring but remedial works were required before it was able to be fully opened.
Work has been taking place on the underside of the bridge since April 2025 to address defects.
Temporary traffic lights have been in place on the bridge to allow the works to take place.
Now the canal bridge is fully open to traffic.
The A629 project aims to improve road safety and journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax and will include improved facilities for pedestrians, public transport users and cyclists.
The opening of the bridge is one of the final elements of the A629 Calder and Hebble Junction (Phase 1b) project to be completed.
Changes to the road layout include the addition of a roundabout on Stainland Road, widening of the A629 to two continuous lanes in each direction from Elland Wood Bottom to the completed work at Salterhebble Hill and the introduction of traffic signal control at the junction of the A629 and Jubilee Road