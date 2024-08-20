A629 closures: Here's when Elland Wood Bottom and Stainland Road slip will be closed for surfacing work and new road markings
There are set to be overnight road closures along the A629 over the next week.
A629 Elland Wood Bottom and A6026 Stainland Road Slip will be closed at different points between between August 19 and 30 for surfacing work and new road markings.
The roads will be closed between 9pm and 5am and diversions will be clearly marked.
Here are the days each of the roads will be closed.
A629 Elland Wood Bottom:
- August 20
- August 23
- August 27
- August 30
A6026 Stainland Road Slip:
- August 21
- August 22
The A629 project aims to improve road safety and journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax with work due to be completed by summer 2024.
