There are set to be overnight road closures along the A629 over the next week.

A629 Elland Wood Bottom and A6026 Stainland Road Slip will be closed at different points between between August 19 and 30 for surfacing work and new road markings.

The roads will be closed between 9pm and 5am and diversions will be clearly marked.

Here are the days each of the roads will be closed.

A629 Elland Wood Bottom:

August 20

August 23

August 27

August 30

A6026 Stainland Road Slip:

August 21

August 22

The A629 project aims to improve road safety and journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax with work due to be completed by summer 2024.