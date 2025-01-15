Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The hole opened after an underground pipe collapsed and forced the closure of one Calderdale’s busiest routes has become an unlikely tourist attraction – even attracting Google reviews.

People left a string of tongue-in-cheek five-star reviews about the hole on Halifax Road, between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge, where work is currently ongoing.

One wag quipped: "Superb hole. How many it would take to fill the Albert Hall I'm not sure about. But judging from the size of it, it wouldn't take many.

"Make sure you visit this attraction before the council fill it in. The kids were agog at the sight, the missus was crying with joy.

An aerial view of the road closure between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden at Charlestown. Photo by Harry Harlow

"Well worth a day trip out - and best of all it's free!"

As reported by the Courier, the A646 has been shut in both directions at the junction with Stony Lane in Charlestown for emergency sewer works since December 13.

Yorkshire Water had said it would be able to open one side of the carriageway on Monday, January 13 but announced last Friday that that would not be possible.

In a joint statement with Calderdale Council, the utilities firm said it is now aiming for January 27 to partially reopen the road.

One review read: "Cancelled my trip to Giza."

Another read: "This is the best Hole this side of Hebden Bridge!

"I mean I've been to Tod side and the view is nothing compared to Hebden. Five stars! Fantastic, needs a Costa or other chain coffee shop."

Another reviewer joked: "Rumour has it it can be seen from space! Amazing hole! Good job hole!"