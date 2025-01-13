Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Concern is growing over the closure of one of Calderdale’s busiest roads – including from a soap actress.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paula Lane – currently starring in Emmerdale and who has previously played Kylie Platt in Coronation Street – is among those frustrated by the delay to reopening the A646 Halifax Road between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.

The route has been shut both ways at the junction with Stony Lane in Charlestown for emergency sewer works since December 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water had said it would be able to open one side of the carriageway today but, as reported by the Courier, announced on Friday that that would not be possible.

Paula Lane is among those frustrated by the road closure

In a joint statement with Calderdale Council, the utilities firm said it will be at least another two weeks of diversions and journey delays before the road can be even partially reopened.

Paula, who runs a Hebden Bridge drama school – Lane Shaw Academy – has posted on her Instagram account: “It has been an absolute nightmare for residents of Calder Valley and surrounding areas, commuters, businesses and many more due to the main road closure between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge.”

She added a plea for people to support traders in the area, who have been reporting a drop in income, particularly Valley Fuels which has been particularly badly-hit as it is very close to the closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The diversions in place after the closure of the A646 between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden

“In true great community style, people have pulled together. However, businesses are badly suffering and this one in particular needs more help,” she said.

Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn also said he is “deeply frustrated” by the closure and has contacted Yorkshire Water and Calderdale Council asking for “urgent assurances that all steps are being taken to mitigate the disruption and to ensure that the revised date of January 27 will be met”.

In his letter to Yorkshire Water, he says the disruption and inconvenience the delay has caused for so many “cannot be understated”, and asks whether another shuttlebus can be introduced between Charleston and Hebden Bridge, to run in addition to the one already in place between Charleston and Todmorden.

His questions in the letter also include whether residents and businesses have been informed of any compensation they may be entitled to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meantime, a closure of part of the diversion route was narrowly avoided after residents let local councillors know they had been told Rochdale Road was to be shut.

One of the Calder ward councillors, Sarah Courtney, said she was alerted on Friday that United Utilities were planning to close Rochdale Road by the Border Rose Inn in Walsden.

"Clearly this would be disastrous given this road forms part of the diversionary route between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden,” she said.

"I contacted Highways and Street Works who immediately pursued this issue. It turns out that United Utilities hadn't requested permission from Calderdale Council but had instead contacted Rochdale Council for permission to close the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The permission has been revoked by Rochdale, and United Utilities made aware that it is Calderdale Council they need to contact for works at that location. Clearly permission won't be granted until the A646 is open again at Charlestown.”