A672 Oldham Road crash: Police appeal for witnesses after teenager left with life-threatening injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision near Rishworth in the early hours of this morning which left a teenager with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly before 1am officers were called to the A672 Oldham Road where it’s reported a black Vauxhall Corsa carrying six people had left the carriageway.

The car is believed to have been travelling from junction 22 of the M62 towards Rishworth.

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in a serious condition.

Five other teenagers are believed to have suffered minor injuries, and three of those remain in hospital.

All five have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit would like to speak to anybody who saw the collision or the vehicle’s movements in the time leading up to it, as well as anyone with relevant video footage.

You can contact them by going online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting reference 0059 of 4th February.

The A672 Oldham Road is still closed both ways between M62 J22 (Rishworth Moor) and Pike End Road.