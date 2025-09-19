Air ambulance spotted in Calderdale and buses diverted after 'police incident'

By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Sep 2025, 10:10 BST
Buses are being diverted after a “police incident” in Sowerby Bridge.

An air ambulance has also been spotted in the area and is believed to have landed at Beech Park and Recreation Ground.

Most Popular

Team Pennine has said the incident happened on Albert Road.

It has said: “Due to a police incident on Albert Road in Sowerby Bridge, the 577 service is diverting.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”

We will update this story as we get more details confirmed.

Related topics:Air ambulanceBusesCalderdaleSowerby Bridge
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice