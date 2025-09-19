Air ambulance spotted in Calderdale and buses diverted after 'police incident'

Buses are being diverted after a “police incident” in Sowerby Bridge.

An air ambulance has also been spotted in the area and is believed to have landed at Beech Park and Recreation Ground.

Team Pennine has said the incident happened on Albert Road.

It has said: “Due to a police incident on Albert Road in Sowerby Bridge, the 577 service is diverting.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”

We will update this story as we get more details confirmed.