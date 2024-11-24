Are roads open again after Storm Bert floods: Major route between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden reopens more than 24 hours after flooding

By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Nov 2024, 18:12 BST
Updated 24th Nov 2024, 18:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

One of Calderdale’s main roads is finally open again after flooding caused by Storm Bert.

The A646 Halifax Road was shut yesterday afternoon at Callis Bridge after is became impassable because of water on the road.

After more than 24 hours of work to clear the flooding, Todmorden flood wardens have this evening reported that is is open.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the peak of the flooding yesterday, several roads in the Calder Valley were blocked.

The Calder Valley was hit by flooding yesterdayThe Calder Valley was hit by flooding yesterday
The Calder Valley was hit by flooding yesterday

The Courier understands all roads are now open apart from Woodhouse Road in Todmorden.

Trains

The flooding yesterday forced many businesses in Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd and Todmorden to shut early to ensure the safety of their teams.

Most have been able to open today, with the rest likely to be open tomorrow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There have been calls across social media for people to make extra efforts to support those businesses, especially in the run-up to Christmas, to help make up for their loss of trade.

There have also been many messages of thanks for the amazing work of the emergency services, council workers and Calderdale’s flood wardens – volunteers who give up their time to keep people safe during flooding.

Read More
Flood wardens: Meet the volunteers who brave the elements to protect Calderdale ...

MP for the Calder Valley Josh Fenton-Glynn, who posted several updates from Hebden Bridge yesterday, today said: “A bit of an intense 24 hours. But we seem to have escaped the worst of it.

"But there are still some families who have to rebuild their lives over Christmas. Thanks to the emergency services and Calderdale Council for everything they did to keep our community safe.”

You can see photos from yesterday’s flooding HERE

Related topics:TodmordenHebden BridgeStorm BertCalderdaleTrainsCalder Valley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice