One of Calderdale’s main roads is finally open again after flooding caused by Storm Bert.

The A646 Halifax Road was shut yesterday afternoon at Callis Bridge after is became impassable because of water on the road.

After more than 24 hours of work to clear the flooding, Todmorden flood wardens have this evening reported that is is open.

At the peak of the flooding yesterday, several roads in the Calder Valley were blocked.

The Calder Valley was hit by flooding yesterday

The Courier understands all roads are now open apart from Woodhouse Road in Todmorden.

The flooding yesterday forced many businesses in Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd and Todmorden to shut early to ensure the safety of their teams.

Most have been able to open today, with the rest likely to be open tomorrow.

There have been calls across social media for people to make extra efforts to support those businesses, especially in the run-up to Christmas, to help make up for their loss of trade.

There have also been many messages of thanks for the amazing work of the emergency services, council workers and Calderdale’s flood wardens – volunteers who give up their time to keep people safe during flooding.

MP for the Calder Valley Josh Fenton-Glynn, who posted several updates from Hebden Bridge yesterday, today said: “A bit of an intense 24 hours. But we seem to have escaped the worst of it.

"But there are still some families who have to rebuild their lives over Christmas. Thanks to the emergency services and Calderdale Council for everything they did to keep our community safe.”

