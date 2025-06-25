Birdcage Lane closed: Bus stops missed as diversion in place during work on Halifax road

A bus service is unable to serve stops due to roadworks along its route.

The works by Yorkshire Water sees a closure along Birdcage Lane, Halifax near its junction with Skircoat Moor Road.

The utility repair and maintenance works are expected to finish on June 30.

There are changes to the Transdev Team Pennine 532 service while the works take place.

Team Pennine shared: “Due to a road closure at Birdcage Lane, the 532 will be diverting.

“Stops missed: Birdcage Lane Skircoat Moor Road and Skircoat Moor Road Birdcage Lane until further notice.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Yorkshire Water said: “We just want to let you know that we are aware of how inconvenient roadworks can be.

"We carefully plan in the works under strict license from the local authority to ensure the disruption is kept to a minimum.”

