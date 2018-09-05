Burst water pipe closes Burnley Road through Mytholmroyd

A burst water main is causing major delays and traffic disruption this morning through Mytholmroyd.

The burst pipe has caused major damage to Burnley Road outside the Dusty Miller pub.

READ: School forced to close due to burst water main in Burnley Road



Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Please be aware of a major water burst in the road junction Burnley Road with Caldene Avenue in Mytholmroyd.

"Do not attempt to try and pass as the road has been closed for immediate repair updates to follow thank you."

Metro is also warning passengers there is disruption to bus services.