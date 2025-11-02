Calderdale bus services should return to how they were before cuts, councillors heard
Spring that year marks the point where Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin announced the start of the franchising process, by which bus services will be brought back under greater public control after years being run by private companies.
Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Jane Scullion, said that should solve a lot of the issues Calderdale people and Calder Valley people in particular – some axed services on main routes to Burnley and Rochdale via Todmorden among them.
These have prompted protests including a 2,200 strong petition organised by Todmorden town councillor Tyler Hanley.
Although it is hoped franchising will bring back some control over services, it also raises the question about how services which cross borders – from West Yorkshire into Lancashire, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and Greater Manchester – which will be “permitted” rather than franchised might be affected.
Coun Jonathan Timbers (Lab, Calder) said despite a lot of asking he had not been clearly told what the difference was and what effect it would have.
“I have asked the Mayor, I have asked the transport planners on a number of occasions what the differences are between permitting and franchising.
“I’ve looked at the Welsh Government’s plans for permitting across the actual border with England.
“And I have still not been able to fathom what it actually means in practice, other than we will be outside of the franchising regime – which gives us cause for concern,” he said.
Coun Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said she had asked the same questions about permitting at a recent West Yorkshire Combined Authority transport meeting and sought similar answers.
“I hounded officers until I fully understood it.
“You’re absolutely right that there is a complex franchising system – there’s a whole legal process.
“The summary is that the public will, hopefully, not actually see any difference in terms of the buses that are permitted and the buses that are within the franchising scheme,” she said.
“We are looking, with some very small exceptions, to ‘shift and lift’ the bus services as they were in March 2024.”