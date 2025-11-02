Calderdale bus services should return to how they were before cuts, councillors heard

Some Calderdale bus services should return to how they were in March 2024 – before they were cut – once bus franchising comes in, councillors heard.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spring that year marks the point where Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin announced the start of the franchising process, by which bus services will be brought back under greater public control after years being run by private companies.

Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Jane Scullion, said that should solve a lot of the issues Calderdale people and Calder Valley people in particular – some axed services on main routes to Burnley and Rochdale via Todmorden among them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Jonathan Timbers.

These have prompted protests including a 2,200 strong petition organised by Todmorden town councillor Tyler Hanley.

Although it is hoped franchising will bring back some control over services, it also raises the question about how services which cross borders – from West Yorkshire into Lancashire, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and Greater Manchester – which will be “permitted” rather than franchised might be affected.

Coun Jonathan Timbers (Lab, Calder) said despite a lot of asking he had not been clearly told what the difference was and what effect it would have.

“I have asked the Mayor, I have asked the transport planners on a number of occasions what the differences are between permitting and franchising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jane Scullion, leader of the council.

“I’ve looked at the Welsh Government’s plans for permitting across the actual border with England.

“And I have still not been able to fathom what it actually means in practice, other than we will be outside of the franchising regime – which gives us cause for concern,” he said.

Coun Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said she had asked the same questions about permitting at a recent West Yorkshire Combined Authority transport meeting and sought similar answers.

“I hounded officers until I fully understood it.

“You’re absolutely right that there is a complex franchising system – there’s a whole legal process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The summary is that the public will, hopefully, not actually see any difference in terms of the buses that are permitted and the buses that are within the franchising scheme,” she said.

“We are looking, with some very small exceptions, to ‘shift and lift’ the bus services as they were in March 2024.”

“If you think back to March of ’24 in terms of the bus services that were there then, you can see that it solves some of the problems that we’re talking about.”

Coun Scullion said she was “reassured, really, by the information I’ve had.”

Coun Scullion was answering questions on WYCA matters at full council.