The decision to U-turn on Calderdale Council’s controversial gritting policy has had the thumbs up across the borough.

As reported yesterday, people power has led to the council reversing its plans to axe dozens of the borough’s roads from its priority gritting list.

The Courier revealed the decision that fewer roads would be gritted this winter in an attempt to save money earlier this month.

When we published our full list of which roads were being axed – compiled by analysing two council lists of what would be considered priority routes before and after December 1 – there was a massive outcry.

Signs like these had gone up all over Calderdale warning that routes had been axed from the priority gritting list

And it has been a hot topic of conversation ever since, especially after several days of snow and sub-zero temperatures.

Multiple petitions were launched calling for a council rethink, including one which attracted more than 4,600 signatures.

Calderdale’s Conservative and Liberal Democrat groups agreed the decision was wrong and had been working to have it reversed.

The decision had caused outcry

Councillors from both parties planned to raise the matter at this week’s full council meeting.

Leader of the Calderdale Conservatives, Councillor Steven Leigh, welcomed the U-turn.

"A lot of work has been put in behind the scenes about this issue,” he said.

"We have raised this with senior directors and even the director of public health because there were real concerns that people would be hurt if this went ahead.

"I'd like to thank everyone who got in touch with us."

Leader of Calderdale Liberal Democrats, Councillor Paul Bellenger, said: “Labour has finally made the right decision with this and it’s down to pressure from the Liberal Democrat group, the Conservative group and members of the public who have really got behind us to support us in overturning this decision.”

He added he believes there are savings to be made in the council’s winter service without axing routes from gritting and he will be proposing these as an alternative.

Hipperholme and Lightcliffe ward member and Conservative councillor George Robinson, who had urged people to let him know their views so he could represent them at full council, said the community had showed "true grit".

"This U-turn wouldn't have happened without the efforts of everyone across the borough,” he said.

"I'd like to thank the cabinet members for seeing common sense and for reversing the decision."

On the Courier’s Facebook page, the decision was warmly welcomed, with one reader posting: “People power - the more people speak up about issues, the more things will be done.”

In a statement, Calderdale Labour group said they were “relieved a solution has been found”.

They added: “We have been listening to your feedback and we have been expressing our own concerns over specific routes we felt needed a re-think.

"We’re grateful our concerns have been acted upon, and we sincerely hope it will provide some reassurance that we do listen, that our Labour administration is willing to change policy if needed, and that we will always act in your best interests.

"We are mindful, however, that the current financial situation is still critical and that the next few months will be incredibly tough to navigate as we do all we can to provide the very best services within budget.”