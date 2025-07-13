Calderdale Council questioned over extra costs of running vehicles on vegetable oil

By John Greenwood
Published 13th Jul 2025, 16:00 BST
Using vegetable oil to fuel its vehicles costs Calderdale Council an extra £56,000 a year – but it should save money on maintenance.

That is what councillors have been told as questions were raised about the change of fuel at a recent council meeting.

As reported by the Courier, the council’s fleet has started using hydro-treated vegetable oil (HVO) instead of diesel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Regan Dickenson (Con, Rastrick) raised the issue in a questions-to-cabinet members session.

Councillor Regan Dickenson raised the questionplaceholder image
Councillor Regan Dickenson raised the question

“The council recently announced its fleet has started using HVO as a more environmentally-friendly alternative to diesel,” he said.

“However, HVO can be more expensive than diesel.

“Please could the cabinet confirm whether the council is incurring higher costs as a result of this switch, and, if so, by how much?”

Responding, cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre, confirmed the price per litre of the new fuel is dearer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“And so the additional cost over the year will be roughly £56,000,” she said.

But Coun Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) also said there were financial benefits to using the new fuel.

placeholder image
Read More
'We’re leading the way in ending reliance on fossil fuels': Dozens of Calderdale...

“However, using this fuel extends the life of the vehicles, which delays our need to start supporting the capital expenditure to replace them.

“It also reduces maintenance costs, so that is the upside of continuing to use this fuel,” she said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot), added HVO was cleaner fuel than diesel.

The Courier reported last month how Calderdale Council had become the first council in West Yorkshire to start using vegetable oil to fuel more than 100 of its vehicles.

Related topics:Calderdale Council
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice