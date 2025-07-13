Calderdale Council questioned over extra costs of running vehicles on vegetable oil

Using vegetable oil to fuel its vehicles costs Calderdale Council an extra £56,000 a year – but it should save money on maintenance.

That is what councillors have been told as questions were raised about the change of fuel at a recent council meeting.

As reported by the Courier, the council’s fleet has started using hydro-treated vegetable oil (HVO) instead of diesel.

Coun Regan Dickenson (Con, Rastrick) raised the issue in a questions-to-cabinet members session.

“The council recently announced its fleet has started using HVO as a more environmentally-friendly alternative to diesel,” he said.

“However, HVO can be more expensive than diesel.

“Please could the cabinet confirm whether the council is incurring higher costs as a result of this switch, and, if so, by how much?”

Responding, cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre, confirmed the price per litre of the new fuel is dearer.

“And so the additional cost over the year will be roughly £56,000,” she said.

But Coun Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) also said there were financial benefits to using the new fuel.

“However, using this fuel extends the life of the vehicles, which delays our need to start supporting the capital expenditure to replace them.

“It also reduces maintenance costs, so that is the upside of continuing to use this fuel,” she said.

Leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot), added HVO was cleaner fuel than diesel.

The Courier reported last month how Calderdale Council had become the first council in West Yorkshire to start using vegetable oil to fuel more than 100 of its vehicles.