Calderdale drivers face long delays in Ovenden, Hipperholme, Brighouse, M62 and Ainley Top this morning

Commuters are facing longer than usual delays in Calderdale this morning (Monday).

Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:

M62, between Hartshead Moor and Ainley Top – Drivers are facing a 14 minute delay.

Traffic in Calderdale.

A58, Hipperholme – Drivers are facing a nine minute delay. Slow traffic on A58 Halifax Road Eastbound from Break Neck to A644 Brighouse Road (Hipperholme Crossroads). In the construction area.

A629, Ainley Top – Drivers are facing an eight minute delay. Slow traffic on the A629 Northbound from Birkby Road to A643 Brighouse Road (Ainley Top Roundabout).

A644, Chain Bar roundabout – Drivers are facing an eight minute delay.

A644, Brighouse – Drivers are facing a five minute delay.

A644, Hipperholme – Drivers are facing a seven minute delay.

A629, Ovenden – Drivers are facing a six minute delay.