Calderdale drivers face long delays in Ovenden, Hipperholme, Brighouse, M62 and Ainley Top this morning

By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 08:21 BST
Commuters are facing longer than usual delays in Calderdale this morning (Monday).

Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:

M62, between Hartshead Moor and Ainley Top – Drivers are facing a 14 minute delay.

Traffic in Calderdale.

A58, Hipperholme – Drivers are facing a nine minute delay. Slow traffic on A58 Halifax Road Eastbound from Break Neck to A644 Brighouse Road (Hipperholme Crossroads). In the construction area.

A629, Ainley Top – Drivers are facing an eight minute delay. Slow traffic on the A629 Northbound from Birkby Road to A643 Brighouse Road (Ainley Top Roundabout).

A644, Chain Bar roundabout – Drivers are facing an eight minute delay.

A644, Brighouse – Drivers are facing a five minute delay.

A644, Hipperholme – Drivers are facing a seven minute delay.

A629, Ovenden – Drivers are facing a six minute delay.

