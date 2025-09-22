Calderdale drivers face long delays in Ovenden, Hipperholme, Brighouse, M62 and Ainley Top this morning
Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:
A58, Hipperholme – Drivers are facing a nine minute delay. Slow traffic on A58 Halifax Road Eastbound from Break Neck to A644 Brighouse Road (Hipperholme Crossroads). In the construction area.
A629, Ainley Top – Drivers are facing an eight minute delay. Slow traffic on the A629 Northbound from Birkby Road to A643 Brighouse Road (Ainley Top Roundabout).
A644, Chain Bar roundabout – Drivers are facing an eight minute delay.
A644, Brighouse – Drivers are facing a five minute delay.
A644, Hipperholme – Drivers are facing a seven minute delay.
A629, Ovenden – Drivers are facing a six minute delay.