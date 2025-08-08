Calderdale projects to boost walking, wheeling and cycling take a step forward

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Aug 2025, 16:30 BST
Calderdale projects to boost walking, wheeling and cycling take a step forward thanks to recent funding.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority has an ongoing commitment to get more people walking, wheeling and cycling in the region.

The Combined Authority recently received a £12.8 million funding boost from Active Travel England – and now regional leaders have approved the schemes it will be used for.

placeholder image
The West Yorkshire Combined Authority has an ongoing commitment to get more people walking, wheeling and cycling in the region. Picture: Simon Dewhurst
The West Yorkshire Combined Authority has an ongoing commitment to get more people walking, wheeling and cycling in the region. Picture: Simon Dewhurst

Projects include making streets around schools safer and easier to get around, with improved footways, green spaces and junctions near to Ling Bob Primary School and Christ Church Primary School in Halifax.

Funding will also go towards improving the Rochdale Canal towpath in Walsden.

As well as delivering projects and campaigns to encourage uptake of walking, wheeling and cycling, the investment will also be used to develop schemes for future funding bids to government.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “Choosing walking and cycling for short, everyday journeys has a lasting impact on people’s health, wellbeing and the environment.

“These schemes will benefit people across the region by making active travel a more attractive option and encouraging them to get out and about.

“This is a really important part of creating a better-connected West Yorkshire that works for everyone.”

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s long-term vision for developing walking and cycling networks has been backed up by a recent active travel pledge signed by Tracy Brabin alongside 11 other mayors.

The pledge involves transforming the school run by delivering high-quality, safer routes across the country, as well as creating a national active travel network and delivering integrated transport systems that connect walking, wheeling and cycling with buses, trains and trams.

