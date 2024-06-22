Calderdale road closures: 5 for Halifax drivers over the next fortnight
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M62, from 9pm June 13 to 5am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 24, Lane closure for barrier repairs.
• M62, from 8pm May 20 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for survey works.
And a further three closures will begin over the next week:
• M62, from 8pm June 24 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M62, from 8pm June 25 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for inspection works.
• M62, from 9pm June 28 to 5am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closure for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
