Calderdale traffic: Here are the road closures due to start next week in Sowerby Bridge, Todmorden and Wainstalls

Drivers may face delays on these Calderdale road next week as closures begin.

Bottomley Road, Todmorden

A section of Bottomley Road will be closed for work by Northern Gas Networks.

The closures are set to be in place from October 20 to November 7.

Bottomley Road will be closed from Bottomley Fold to Kimberley for a distance of approximately 90 metres.

No alternative route available.

Cold Edge Road, Wainstalls

A section of Cold Edge Road will be closed for work by Spectrum Comms Solutions Ltd.

The closures are set to be in place from October 20 to October 26.

Cold Edge Road will be closed from its junction with Tree Lane to Lumb Lane for a distance of approximately 145 metres.

The alternative route is via Withens Road, Cold Edge Road, Nab Water Lane, Hill House Edge Lane, A6033 Hebden Bridge Road, B6141 Station Road, B6141 Denholme Road, B6141 Long Causeway, A629 Halifax Road, A629 Causeway Foot, A629 Keighley Road, Field Head Lane, White Gate, Mill Lane, Clough Lane, Balkram Edge, Mount Tabor Road and vice versa.

Access for residents will be maintained.

Eccles Parlour, Cotton Stones

A section of Eccles Parlour will be closed for work by OCU Utility Services Ltd.

The closures are set to be in place from October 20 to November 21 between 8am and 6pm.

Eccles Parlour will be closed from its junction with Lighthazles Road to Cross Dikes Road for a distance of approximately 390 metres.

The alternative route is via Cross Dikes Road, Ash Hill Lane, Greaves Road, Coal Gate Road, Blue Ball Road, Causeway Head Lane, Cross Wells Road.

Jerry Lane, Sowerby Bridge

A section of Jerry Lane will be closed for work by Northern Gas Networks.

The closures are set to be in place from October 20 to November 28.

Jerry Lane will be closed from its junction with Rochdale Road to Quarry Hill for a distance of approximately 200 metres.

The alternative route is via Quarry Hill, Sowerby Street, Foundry Street, West Street and vice versa.

Lighthazles Road, Soyland

A section of Lighthazles Road will be closed for work by OCU Utility Services Ltd.

The closures are set to be in place from October 20 to November 21 between 8am and 6pm.

Lighthazles Road will be closed from its junction with Wicking Lane to Blackshaw Croft for a distance of approximately 240 metres.

The alternative route is via Cross Dikes Road, Ash Hill Lane, Greaves Road, Coal Gate Road, Blue Ball Road, Causeway Head Lane, Cross Wells Road.

Princeton Close, Wheatley

A section of Princeton Close will be closed for work by Yorkshire Water.

The closures are set to be in place from October 20 to October 24.

Princeton Close will be closed from No. 1 to No. 9 for a distance of approximately 20 metres.

No alternative route available – access will be maintained for residents.

Lumb Lane, Mill Bank

A section of Lumb Lane will be closed for work by Northern Gas Networks.

The closures are set to be in place from October 25 to November 2.

Lumb Lane will be closed from 2 Lower Lumb to Mill Bank Close for a distance of approximately 310 metres.

The alternative route is via unaffected part of Lumb Lane, Deep Lane, Otter Lee Lane, Ratten Row Lane, Plain Lane, Rooley Lane, Upper Field House Lane, Bowood Lane, Birks Lane, Mill Bank Road, and vice versa.

Greystones Road, Luddenden Foot

A section of Greystones Road will be closed for work by Total Resources.

The closures are set to be in place from October 22 to October 22 between 9am and 5pm.

Greystones Road will be closed from its junction with Butts Green Road to Magson House Road for a distance of approximately 360 metres.

The alternative route is via Butts Green Road.

Jumps Road, Todmorden

A section of Jumps Road will be closed for work by Safer Roadworks.

The closures are set to be in place from October 22 to October 23 between 11pm and 6am.

Jumps Road will be closed from its junction with A646 Burnley Road for a distance of approximately 115 metres.

No alternative route available.

Ewood Lane, Todmorden

A section of Ewood Lane will be closed for work by Yorkshire Water.

The closures are set to be in place from October 23 to October 23 between 8am and 5pm.

Ewood Lane will be closed from No. 34 to No. 38 for a distance of approximately 60 metres.

No alternative route available.