Calderdale traffic: Proposal for a new zebra crossing on 646 Burnley Road at Sowerby Bridge
The proposal is part of the A646 Corridor Improvement Programme.
Plans are for a zebra crossing on Burnley Road, Sowerby Bridge, approximately 75 metres west of its junction with Blackwall Lane, located by the BP Garage.
The notice reads: “The extents of the controlled area are:- (westerly direction) from a point approximately 64 metres west of its junction with Blackwall Lane for a distance of approximately 20 metres. (easterly direction) from a point approximately 96 metres west of its junction with Blackwall Lane for a distance of approximately 41 metres.
"Further details including a scheme drawing can be found online at: new.calderdale.gov.uk. Alternatively, copies can be requested by emailing [email protected]
“If you wish to object to the proposal you should send the grounds for your objection in writing to reach, Highways and Transportation, C/O the Town Hall, Crossley Street, Halifax, HX1 1UJ for the attention of the Highways Traffic Team or by email to: [email protected] Any representations must be received in writing by August 14 2025.”
The new crossing aims to improve safety for pedestrians at this location.
The A646 / A6033 Corridor Improvement Programme from Todmorden to Skircoat Moor is a project developed by Calderdale Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.
It aims to to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and enhance facilities for all road users, particularly pedestrians, cyclists, and public transport users.